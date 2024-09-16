Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 55,567 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after acquiring an additional 297,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.4 %

SFM opened at $102.10 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $668,465.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

