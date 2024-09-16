Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Head to Head Contrast

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AlTi Global and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 Victory Capital 1 3 5 0 2.44

AlTi Global currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.76%. Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Victory Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AlTi Global and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -50.54% 7.36% 4.58% Victory Capital 27.87% 29.74% 12.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlTi Global and Victory Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $241.81 million 2.11 -$162.61 million ($1.83) -2.32 Victory Capital $821.03 million 4.11 $213.16 million $3.26 15.94

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victory Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Victory Capital beats AlTi Global on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds; and a 529 Education Savings Plan. The company also offers strategies through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts, unified managed accounts through wrap account programs, Collective Investment Trusts, and undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

