VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Up 2.3 %

CSA stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $74.34.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.50%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 91,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.