Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Down 23.7% in August

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 899,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIGL stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.96. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.24.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

