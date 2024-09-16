Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Down 23.7% in August

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 899,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.
VIGL stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.96. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.24.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
