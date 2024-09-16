Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 65,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Vislink Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ VISL opened at $6.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Vislink Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6.

