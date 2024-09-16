Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 87,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $6.40 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.74. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.90% and a negative return on equity of 652.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

