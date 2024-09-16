Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 91.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 852,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,418,000 after buying an additional 406,965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

VNO opened at $36.37 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

