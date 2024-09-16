Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE VMC opened at $237.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

