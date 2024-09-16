VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.84 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 5,849.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
