VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.84 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 5,849.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

About VYNE Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

