Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waters were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Waters by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $325.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.58 and its 200-day moving average is $324.62. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

