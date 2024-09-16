Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Watsco by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.2 %

Watsco stock opened at $476.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSO

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.