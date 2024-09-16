Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 104,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

