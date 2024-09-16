Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,686,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after buying an additional 168,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

