Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 56,896 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $386,000.

IQI opened at $10.42 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

