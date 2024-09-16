Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

OEF stock opened at $270.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

