Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $84.56 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

