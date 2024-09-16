Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $56.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

