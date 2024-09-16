Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $467,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $104.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,078. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

