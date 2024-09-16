Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

