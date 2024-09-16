Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $468.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

