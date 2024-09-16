Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Intuit by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $655.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $636.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

