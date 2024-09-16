Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Pool by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pool by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $356.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

