Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $779,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.