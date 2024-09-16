Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

