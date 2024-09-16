Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 256,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $129.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.