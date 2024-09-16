Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 15,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in PayPal by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 41,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 256,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

