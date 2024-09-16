Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $518.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $567.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.76. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $417.65 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.