Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after buying an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,760,000 after acquiring an additional 356,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,231 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,982,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,674,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,876,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,406,000 after purchasing an additional 235,289 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.77 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

