Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 9,024 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after buying an additional 395,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,301.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 173,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 439.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

