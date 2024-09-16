Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,674,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,061,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $314.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.33.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

