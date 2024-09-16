Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

