Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 106.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $127.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.