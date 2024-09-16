Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

