Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $747,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.03.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $225.59 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $228.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

