Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $847,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VONG stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

