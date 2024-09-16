Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $158.93 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average of $147.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

