Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.35.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

