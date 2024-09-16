Wedbush Comments on Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 5.6 %

ASO opened at $59.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

