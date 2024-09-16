Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,075 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SAR. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SAR opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 244.63%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.