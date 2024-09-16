Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves
In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.
Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.4 %
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
