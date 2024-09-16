Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 41,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,714,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $76.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

