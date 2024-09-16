Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTVE. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,039,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,095,000 after buying an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,788,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after buying an additional 143,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 307,239 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 44,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Pactiv Evergreen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

