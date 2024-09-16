Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

