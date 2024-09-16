Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,226 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 34,876 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,854 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Pinterest by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 231,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.5 %

PINS opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile



Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

