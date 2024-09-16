Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 82,664 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $152.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.64. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $156.43.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

