Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMD. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.90 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

