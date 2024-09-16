Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 14,391 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN opened at $4.23 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

