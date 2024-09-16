Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,817 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,177,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,731 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,988,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 227,011 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 110,446 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 161.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 636,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBXG stock opened at 12.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.14. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of 9.31 and a 12-month high of 13.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

