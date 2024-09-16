Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 767 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 40,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 556.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 173,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 147,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 740.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.09 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

