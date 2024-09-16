Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

